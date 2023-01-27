mental health

Calling 988 Can Get You Help During a Mental Health or Substance Abuse Emergency

In Massachusetts, there are also places you can go for help during a mental health or substance abuse emergency, regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

By Courtney Seymour and Monica Madeja

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which can now be reached nationwide by dialing 988, is a resource for anyone experiencing a mental health or substance abuse emergency. It has been revamped in recent years…so what should you expect when you call?

Debbie Helm runs Samaritans of Merrimack Valley, which answers some of these calls.

 “People should expect to hear a warm compassionate voice. We try to set them at ease,” she explained.

If you live in Massachusetts, you have another option that’s new this year: the Behavioral Health Helpline – 833-773-2445.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It works similarly to 988, but clinicians there can direct you to one of the newly formed Community Behavioral Health Centers.

They are places someone in need can go to get treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues. They also offer a 24/7 mobile crisis team. The services are offered regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

Psychiatrist Dr. Kevin Simon is Boston’s first-ever chief behavioral health officer and says anyone can call.

U.S. & World

Usain Bolt 42 mins ago

Usain Bolt Fires Business Manager After Losing $12 Million in Alleged Fraud Case

Capitol Riot 2 hours ago

NJ Man Gets 6+ Years for Jan. 6 Attack on Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick, Who Later Died

“The behavioral health line can actually call to CBHC to alert the CBHC that someone might be en route. So there's a little bit better connection and coordination that is happening and that is planned with the behavioral health line and the CBHCs.”

Data from the CDC reports within the last year that 1 in 5 teenagers in the United States had at some point experienced an episode of major depression: unshakeable and worrisome feelings of sadness and hopelessness lasting for at least two weeks.

In either number, the clinician on the other end will assess what you’re saying… but you’re not expected to say more than you want.

“They don't have to share any personal information if they don't want to,” Helm said.

Simon says just calling is an important step.

"So there are small ways to acknowledge even the fact that you dialed 988. That is an indication that you are trying to be heard, be seen. And so those are the small ways in which a small conversation actually can do quite a bit because you're affirming and validating them,” he said.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.

This article tagged under:

mental health
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us