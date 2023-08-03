Car crashes into lane construction area on I-95 in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State Police are investigating a crash on a moving lane construction zone in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

The crash took place at around 9:32 p.m near mile marker 2.4 on I-95, according to authorities.

Police say that a 2021 Mercedes SUV traveling northbound crashed into the rear of a line painting truck within a moving lane closure construction zone.

The impact caused the SUV to roll onto its roof in the middle of I-95, leaving two people stuck inside, according to police.

Authorities say the driver, identified as 81-year-old Donald Mackinnon, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, and the passenger were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Lanes were shut down for a couple of hours but have since been reopened, NH State Police say.

Police say they believe fatigue may have been a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.