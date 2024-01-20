Dedham

Car crashes into shoe store in Dedham

Dedham Police say the vehicle crashed into the DSW shoe store on Providence Highway.

police lights
Shutterstock

Authorities are investigating a car that crashed into a building in Dedham, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Dedham Police say the vehicle crashed into the DSW shoe warehouse on Providence Highway.

One person inside the vehicle has been transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The city's building department has been notified to assist.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No more information has been revealed at this time.

This article tagged under:

Dedham
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us