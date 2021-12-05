Celtics-Trailblazers takeaways: Tatum, Schröder inspire big win in Portland originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After fending off a few good runs from the Portland Trailblazers, the Celtics managed to hold on to their lead for a big victory 145-117 in their second game of a west coast road trip.

Jayson Tatum Steps Up

With Jaylen Brown out with an injury, the Celtics needed a strong performance from Tatum if they wanted to move back into the win column, and he provided.

After putting up 37 in a tough loss to the Utah Jazz, Tatum’s 31 points versus the Trailblazers were enough to keep Boston ahead throughout the game.

Tatum in his BAG 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lE9BDWTBm1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 5, 2021

Dennis Schröder finds his form again

After missing a couple of games, Schröder has picked up his production at the right time. The German point guard ended the win over the Trailblazers with 31 points and 8 assists.

Coach Udoka says he pointed out to the team tonight how much better it is when it's moving the ball, and he told them they had to see it and feel it as well on nights like this, during which we scored a season-high 145 points. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 5, 2021

Schröder’s output is much needed by the C’s considering they’re missing Brown, but Schröder also demonstrated a command of the floor that other players can’t provide.

Blazers Toothless without Dame

Portland felt the effect of missing their main superstar as they failed to pick apart the Celtic’s defense consistently enough to get themselves in the game.

Jusuf Nurkic and CJ McCollum combined for a respectable 42 points, but the duo didn’t get much help from the other pieces in their offense aside from Dennis Smith Jr., who helped out with 21 points.

Bench squad steps up

While the win never seemed in doubt for Boston, the players who came in later in the game helped to extend the lead and put the victory beyond doubt. Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith combined for 30 points, with Pritchard adding some electricity to the win in the closing minutes