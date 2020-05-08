Coronavirus: Explaining the Impact on Employment in March and April

With stay-at-home orders issued in most states and waves of layoffs, to date more than 33.5 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits over the last seven weeks.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, all industries experienced job losses in the past two months, with the leisure and hospitality sector hit the hardest, down 8 million jobs compared to February. The education and health services sector also lost 3 million jobs.

Within the leisure and hospitality sector, 6 million fewer people were employed in food service and drinking places, such as restaurants and bars, and 1 million fewer people in accommodations, such as hotels.

Despite increased demand for health care services under the current global pandemic, the health care sector experienced a total loss of 1.5 million jobs, more than 80% of which are in ambulatory health care services, such as the offices of dentists and physicians.

Within the retail trade sector, there are 756,000 fewer jobs in clothing and clothing accessories, followed by 268,000 fewer in automobile dealers and 267,000 fewer in miscellaneous store retailers. However, general merchandise stores, including warehouse clubs and supercenter experienced a rise in the number of employees.