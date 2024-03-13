Two men dead after canoe capsizes on lake in Connecticut

Two men are dead after their canoe capsized on Bolton Lake Wednesday evening, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Authorities said they were called to Bolton Lake for a water rescue at about 3:15 p.m.

A man was pulled from the water and taken to a nearby hospital. DEEP officials said he later died.

After an hours-long search, crews recovered a second body. That man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DEEP. Officials have not yet released the identities of the men who died.

The police department said both men were in a canoe that overturned. The lake was choppy during rescue efforts, and crews had a difficult time staying put in the lake while conducting their search.

The investigation has been turned over to DEEP. Multiple fire departments and search and rescue crews responded to the scene.

Search and rescue efforts have concluded. The incident remains under investigation.