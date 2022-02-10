NASA

Dark Side of Venus Revealed in New NASA Photos

Images taken of Venus’ “night side,” or the side facing away from the sun, offer a never-before-seen look at Earth’s neighbor

Venus dark side
NASA/APL/NRL (left), Magellan Team/JPL/USGS (right)
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has taken its first visible light images of the surface of Venus from space.

A NASA spacecraft has captured never-before-seen images of Venus, providing stunning views of the hellishly hot surface of the second rock from the sun.

Appearing radiant against the cosmic backdrop, the images show Venus in visible light, which is the part of the electromagnetic spectrum that the human eye can see. A detailed analysis of the images, taken of Venus' "night side," or the side facing away from the sun, was published Wednesday in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

In addition to revealing characteristics of Venus' landscape and geological makeup, the photos could help scientists understand more about Earth's neighbor and "twin," including why Venus ended up so inhospitable despite being a similar size and density to Earth.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

NASAVenus
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us