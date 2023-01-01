David Pastrnak Unveils Awesome Fenway-Themed Winter Classic Stick, Skates

Pastrnak unveils awesome Fenway-themed Winter Classic stick, skates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston will be a picturesque scene at one of sports' most iconic venues, and Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak will contribute to that setting with some special equipment.

The 26-year-old right wing has unveiled a special Fenway and Red Sox-themed stick and pair of skates he's going to use during Monday afternoon's Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The stick features the Green Monster design and color scheme, a pasta emoji, a logo of Red Sox legend David Ortiz and much more. His skate features many of the same elements.

Check out the cool designs in the video below:

This game will be Pastrnak's second appearance in a Winter Classic. He scored a goal and picked up an assist when the B's defeated the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins in scoring with 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) through 36 games.