Delays on MBTA Red Line After Train Problem in Dorchester

Riders replied to the MBTA's tweets about the delays by saying that they were experiencing longer waits

By Asher Klein

An MBTA Red Line train experiencing a mechanical problem prompted delays along the line in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday morning, the agency said.

The MBTA didn't immediately say what kind of problem the train had near JFK/UMass Station, but noted 20-minute delays on the Red Line for about an hour.

Riders replied to the MBTA's tweets about the delays by saying that they were experiencing longer waits.

The delay comes a day after the MBTA opened the long-awaited Green Line Extension to Medford.

The MBTA's Green Line now extends into Medford after the completion of a long-term project.

