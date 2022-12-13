Delays on MBTA Red Line After Train Problem in Dorchester

An MBTA Red Line train experiencing a mechanical problem prompted delays along the line in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday morning, the agency said.
The MBTA didn't immediately say what kind of problem the train had near JFK/UMass Station, but noted 20-minute delays on the Red Line for about an hour.
Riders replied to the MBTA's tweets about the delays by saying that they were experiencing longer waits.
The delay comes a day after the MBTA opened the long-awaited Green Line Extension to Medford.