Delays on MBTA Red Line After Train Problem in Dorchester

An MBTA Red Line train experiencing a mechanical problem prompted delays along the line in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday morning, the agency said.

The MBTA didn't immediately say what kind of problem the train had near JFK/UMass Station, but noted 20-minute delays on the Red Line for about an hour.

Red Line Braintree Branch: Delays of up to 20 minutes northbound due to a train with a mechanical problem near JFK/UMass. — MBTA (@MBTA) December 13, 2022

Red Line Update: Delays of up to 20 minutes due to a train with an earlier mechanical problem near JFK/UMass. The train is clear at this time. — MBTA (@MBTA) December 13, 2022

Riders replied to the MBTA's tweets about the delays by saying that they were experiencing longer waits.

The delay comes a day after the MBTA opened the long-awaited Green Line Extension to Medford.

