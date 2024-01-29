Deli King Restaurant in Tewksbury is closing after over 40 years in business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An old-school dining spot in the northern suburbs of Boston is shutting down after being in business for several decades.

According to a source, Deli King Restaurant in Tewksbury is going to be closing its doors. Owners (and brothers-in-law) Arthur Agganis and Dimitrios Gomatos plan to close the place on Tuesday. The cafeteria-style dining spot, which first opened in Tewksbury in 1989, has been known for its Greek and American fare, with its menu including such items as French toast, pancakes, waffles, omelets, souvlaki, ham steak, liver and onions, shish kabob, lamb chops, and baklava.

The address for Deli King Restaurant is 885 Main Street (Route 38), Tewksbury, MA, 01876. Its website can be found at https://www.delikingrestaurant.com/

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)