Donald Trump

Former President Trump at 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix

Former President Trump visited the McLaren garage at the Miami Grand Prix.

By Janete Weinstein

F1 Grand Prix of Miami
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

In a surprise visit, former U.S. President Donald Trump stopped by the McLaren F1 team garage during the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

The 77-year-old made his way to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for Sunday’s F1 race as he took a break from his high-profile hush-money trial in New York.

Trump was seen talking to McLaren CEO Zak Brown and later on met with F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. This came amid ongoing legal challenges for the former president.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Security in the paddocks was also increased due to the former President's surprise attendance.

Photos of the event show Trump being escorted through the venue as he paused to wave at the media and F1 fans.

Steve Witkoff, a Trump supporter, had reportedly planned to hold a fundraiser in one of the suites during the race, but Miami Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel, who was also the race organizer, shut down the plan.

No additional information was provided about his activities at the F1 race.

Formula One 2 hours ago

Tom Brady, Donald Trump, Camilla Cabello, Ed Sheeran spotted at 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix

news Apr 30

F1's fanbase is shifting — and the ‘Netflix effect' is only part of that

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us