Driver Killed in Tractor-Trailer Crash Overnight in Manchester, NH

The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed after crashing into a tree overnight in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Manchester police said they were called to the area of 2604 Brown Avenue for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer. When they arrived, they determined that the tractor-trailer unit had been driving south on Brown Avenue when it left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver, a 62-year-old Merrimack woman, was killed in the crash, police said. Her name has not been released pending notification of family members.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.