29 Easter food deals and restaurant specials for a hoppy holiday

The trees are budding, the days are longer and Easter is finally here. Whether you’re craving something savory or sweet to brighten up your holiday, plenty of food brands and restaurants are serving up deals and specials in the days leading up to Easter — Sunday, March 31 — and on the big day.

Below, we’ve rounded up a slew of offers that would make even the Easter Bunny himself would leap for joy.

Applebee’s

Kids eat free all day on Easter Sunday at Applebee’s locations that are owned and operated by Flynn Group LP (FG), the largest Applebee’s franchisee in the world. With the purchase of each adult entrée, you'll get two free kids meals for children ages 12 and under. The offer is only valid on dine-in orders and can't be combined with other discounts.

Baked by Melissa

Baked By Melissa's Easter bundle is 25% off through April 3, online and in stores (no code required).

Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon

Through March 31, Aunt Anne's and Cinnabon customers who buy $30 in gift cards online will receive a $5 reward card from each brand.

The rewards are redeemable at participating locations through May 5, 2024 and there’s a limit of one reward redemption per customer per transaction. They aren’t valid with any other offer, reward or third-party delivery.

Bertucci’s

The Easter meal packages at Bertucci's serve 10 people and are available for pickup, curbside and delivery between March 29 — 31. There are four meals to choose from and they range in price from $12 to $27.50 per person.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has a range of Farmhouse Feasts that you can pick up and serve at home, including the following (and more) varieties:

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! Italian Kitchen will be open from 11 a.m. — 9 p.m. on Easter and will serve a brunch and dinner menu.

In addition, the restaurant has four to-go packages for pickup, curbside or delivery between March 29 — 31. The meals range in price from $15-30, can customized and come with bread, salads, pastas, entrées and desserts.

Brio Italian Grille

Brio Italian Grille has four Easter to-go packages that you can order for pickup, curbside and delivery between March 29 — 31. Each meal ranges in price from $15-35 per person, can be customized and comes with bread, salads, pastas, entrées and desserts.

On Easter, the restaurant is open between 11 a.m. — 10 p.m. and will serve a brunch and dinner menu.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen’s Easter meals start at $60 and serve two people. On March 30 and 31, the restaurant is offering free pickup or delivery.

Compartés

Whether you’re craving chocolate bunnies, chocolate-covered Peeps or anything in between, Compartés has something for every sweet tooth this Easter, and the brand is offering TODAY.com readers 15% off through March 31 using the code TODAY15.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is open normal hours on Easter and the restaurant also has several Heat n’ Serve meals that’ll make Easter prep easier:

Heat n’ Serve French Toast Bake (starts at $19.99): Thick slices of bread coated in vanilla custard and filled with cheesecake then topped with powdered sugar and sprinkles.

Hot n’ Ready Easter Ham and Turkey Family Dinner (starts at $99.99 and serves 4 to 6 people): The meal comes with ham, turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, macaroni and cheese, rolls and an apple streusel pie.

Easter Heat n’ Serve Ham Family Dinner and Feast and the Prime Rib Family Dinner (start at $109.99 and serve up to 10 people): Each meal comes with a protein, sides, bread and dessert.

Gerber

Through April 8, Gerber customers can get 15% off the purchase of five or more products on Gerber.com with the code SPRING.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

GourmetGiftBaskets.com is offering TODAY.com readers 30% off Easter gifts and more with the code BUNNYTODAY through April 10. Whether you opt for an Easter-themed basket or something more timeless, there are plenty of options. The offer excludes flowers and same-day deliveries.

Harry & David

Harry & David customers who spend $79 or more through March 31 can save 20% using the code TOGETHER20.

Huddle House

On Easter weekend (March 29 — 31), kids ages 12 and under will get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée at Huddle House.

Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company

Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company is treating TODAY.com readers to 20% off Limoncello baked goods through April 8 using the code EASTER20. Need some inspiration? The site has a range of goodies, including truffles, cookies, whoopie pies and more.

Golden Corral

Through April 7, Golden Corral has to-go family meals that you can order online for pickup. Prices vary by location.

M&M’s

Through March 30, M&M’s is slashing the price of gifts, including Easter gifts, by 15% online.

Marco’s

To celebrate Easter, Marco's is offering customers unlimited medium one-topping pizzas for $6.99 using the code MED699 and the large Pepperoni Magnifico for $9.99 using the code PEPMAG. Both offers are available for a limited time.

McAlister’s Deli

When McAlister’s Deli rewards members spend $25 on Easter at participating locations, they’ll get a free dessert on their next visit (within the next two weeks). The single-use offer can’t be combined with other deals, rewards or third-party delivery.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

When you buy $30 in Moe’s Southwest Grill gift cards online through March 31, you’ll earn $10 in rewards (two $5 reward codes) that can be redeemed through April 30, 2024 at participating locations.

Omaha Steaks

Don’t feel like cooking? Omaha Steaks has several Easter meal packages, including the following options:

Perry’s Steakhouse

Perry’s Steakhouse has the following specials for Easter:

Individual Easter Sunday Ham Special ($49 and available on March 31 from 11 a.m. — 9 p.m. for dine-in or to-go): This individual meal comes with a starter (pear salad or carrot ginger soup) and an entrée (ham with whipped potatoes and green bean almondine). For $9 more, you can add a serving of white chocolate cheesecake.

Easter Family Meal for 4 ($149 and available March 30 — 31 from 11 a.m. — close for to-go only): This family meal comes with a starter (pear salad or carrot ginger soup) and an entrée (ham with whipped potatoes and green bean almondine). For $9 more, you can add a serving of white chocolate cheesecake. You’ll just need to pre-order this one before March 31 and pick it up on March 30 or 31 (heat and eat cold pickup) or on March 31 (ready to eat hot pickup).

Pollo Campero

Between March 28 — 31, Pollo Campero loyalty members will get one three-piece meal free with the purchase of another. The meal comes with your choice of Campero fried or citrus grilled chicken, a side and either a dinner roll or tortillas.

Polly’s Pies

To celebrate Easter, Polly's Pies is serving up bottomless mimosas on Easter Day for just $13.99.

Sizzler

On Good Friday and Easter, all Sizzler locations will be open normal business hours and will offer a limited-edition Fisherman’s Platter for $15.99 at participating locations. It comes with mini crispy shrimp, jumbo crispy shrimp, wild-caught Alaskan pollock, fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Sprinkles

TODAY.com readers can get 10% off at Sprinkles to celebrate Easter using the code 10OFFTODAY. The code is valid for national ship and local orders — kiosk, pickup, web and delivery web orders — and there are plenty of special Easter desserts available, including the following options:

Tiff’s Treats

Just in time for Easter, Tiff’s Treats is offering customers the following deals:

Free delivery through March 31 with the code DELIVERED

$15 cookie dozens between March 29 — 31 with the code SPRING15

Unreal Snacks

TODAY.com readers can save 15% off Unreal’s Easter coconut bars through April 15 while supplies last. Simply use the code TODAY15 to cash in on the deal.

Zaxby’s

Through March 31, Zaxby’s rewards members can score a free side of four Southern Fried Shrimp with a $5 purchase at participating locations while supplies last. The offer is limited to one per person/device and can be redeemed online, in-app or in stores.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: