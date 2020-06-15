police reform

’Embrace the Change’: Some Black Officers Sidestep Unions to Support Police Reform

"We're talking about Black men dying. We're talking about systemic racism in police work," said a leader of one Black law enforcement association.

FILE - In this June 2, 2020, file photo, a protester and a police officer greet in the middle of a standoff during a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd in New York. Floyd, a black man, died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25 and his death sparked protests. Black officers find themselves torn between two worlds when it comes to the protests against police brutality happening around the U.S.
AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File

After the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta and other recent cases of fatal police encounters, the public clamor for changing the culture of policing is running up against powerful opposition in the form of police union leadership, according to NBC News.

But in cities like St. Louis, Miami and New York, some of the calls for significant reform are coming from another place: within police departments themselves, among smaller pockets of officers who don't necessarily feel heard by their police unions or the department brass, which are largely white.

While these mostly Black police officers' organizations aren't as big and so don't wield the same influence as unions and fraternal orders with bargaining power and political pull, they do exist in dozens of communities and often share the same views as the residents they serve on issues of racial discrimination, inequality and overaggressive policing.

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 3 hours ago

Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ People Protected From Job Discrimination

protests 3 hours ago

March on Georgia: Protesters Demand End to Systematic Racism, Voter Suppression

"This is a new era in America, and we have to embrace the change," said Charles Billups, president of the Grand Council of Guardians, a Black law enforcement association in New York whose membership includes about 3,000 New York Police Department officers. "If you keep recycling those same people in leadership positions, you'll never get real change. We have to get out of the past and move into the future."

Read the full story at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

police reformblack lives matter
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us