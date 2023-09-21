Logan Airport

FAA to investigate green laser that illuminated Jetblue flight in Boston

No injuries were reported after the incidents.

By Irvin Rodriguez

SHUTTERSTOCK

Authorities are investigating an incident where two Jetblue flights were illuminated by a laser around on Thursday morning.

The FAA says Jetblue flights 494 and 972 were illuminated by a a green laser at around 5:40 a.m. near Boston.

No injuries were reported after the incidents.

Pilots reported 9,500 laser strikes to the FAA in 2022. 278 pilots have reported injuries from lasers to the FAA since 2010.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

People who use those lasers face fines up to $11,000 per violation and $30,800 for multiple incidents.

This article tagged under:

Logan Airport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us