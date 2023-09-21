FAA to investigate green laser that illuminated Jetblue flight in Boston

Authorities are investigating an incident where two Jetblue flights were illuminated by a laser around on Thursday morning.

The FAA says Jetblue flights 494 and 972 were illuminated by a a green laser at around 5:40 a.m. near Boston.

No injuries were reported after the incidents.

Pilots reported 9,500 laser strikes to the FAA in 2022. 278 pilots have reported injuries from lasers to the FAA since 2010.

People who use those lasers face fines up to $11,000 per violation and $30,800 for multiple incidents.