Final Farewell for Hartford, Conn. Detective Robert ‘Bobby' Garten to be held today

Hartford police expect a large turnout Saturday morning as friends, family, fellow officers, and the public come to say goodbye to fallen Hartford Detective Robert "Bobby" Garten.

A celebration of Garten's life will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at the XL Center.

Garten died Sept. 6 at the age of 34 when a driver who was fleeing from a traffic stop hit the police cruiser Garten was in, police said.

Detective Garten is remembered as “the guy who was always smiling,” according to his obituary.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He was born and raised in Wethersfield, lived in Newington and graduated from the police academy in 2015, following his father’s footsteps to become a Hartford police officer.

On Friday, hundreds came to Dunkin' Park in Hartford to pay their respects at a wake for Detective Garten.

Hartford police officers marched from the Hartford Police Headquarters to the ballpark to be there as a procession escorted Garten's casket from Wethersfield to Dunkin' Park.

Police officers from near and far came to Hartford to honor a brother in blue. The officers share a special bond no matter their department.

"It’s something all of our officers face, they come to work everyday, bravely to do their job and never knowing if they are going to come home," Glastonbury Police Chief Marshall Porter said.

Garten had been selected to be promoted to detective before the crash that claimed his life and the department posthumously promoted him.

The wake for Hartford Detective Robert “Bobby” Garten, who was killed in an on-duty crash on Sept. 6, will be held Friday afternoon at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford.

During his career, he was a field training officer and a member of the Hartford Police Department Marine Division and the Street Crime Unit and he received several awards and citations.

Police are warning of traffic delays and said “no-parking” orders and road closures around the XL Center on Saturday, including the following roads:

Market Street

Pleasant Street

Trumbull Street

Church Street

Ann Uccello Street

Allyn Street

Main Street

Parking and shuttle service are available for attendees at the following locations starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday:

1257 Main St. in Hartford

310 Market St. in Hartford

330 Market St. in Hartford

275 Windsor St. in Hartford

Other parking options are also available near the XL Center

Wethersfield police will shut down several streets on Saturday during the funeral and procession. The closures will occur between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The following roads will be closed:

Main Street between Marsh Street and State Street

Marsh Street from Interstate 91 to Main Street

Hartford Avenue in the area of Main Street

Broad Street in the area of Marsh Street

Additional temporary closures will happen at the following locations:

Silas Deane Highway at Route 5/15 and Jordan Lane

Hartford Avenue between Jordan Lane and State Street

State Street from Hartford Avenue to Main Street

Burial with police honors will follow at Village Cemetery at 1 Marsh St. in Wethersfield.