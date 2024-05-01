Student had gun in backpack at school in Hartford, Conn.: police

A seventh-grade student brought a gun to Achievement First Summit Middle School in Hartford on Wednesday, according to police, and they have secured the firearm.

Police said it happened around 10:45 a.m. at the school, which is located on Greenfield Street,

School officials said they immediately placed the school in lockdown and contacted police, who secured the gun and took the student into custody. The lockdown has been lifted.

"It was found that a student had a firearm in their possession. We immediately initiated a lockdown and contacted the police. The police confiscated the gun and removed it from campus, and the student is in custody. Law enforcement remains on site to provide additional support. We can confirm all students are safe and the lockdown has been lifted. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority," the school said in a statement.

No additional information was immediately available.