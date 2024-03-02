Firefighters battle massive flames in Boston building

A total of 20 people are out of their homes as firefighters continue to work on hot spots in a Brighton, Massachusetts building on Saturday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief James Greene said that Boston Fire got the call around 2 a.m.

When they got here, there were big flames in the back of the 2 and a half story mutli-family building, spreading up through the roof. Eight people were actively evacuating from the building.

One person was taken to the hospital with a minor injury. The home next door also had to evacuate.

The Red Cross is expected to help residents relocate. The deputy chief commending firefighters for a job well-done in some difficult conditions on Saturday morning.

Deputy chief believes the building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.