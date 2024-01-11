Boston Red Sox

First batch of Red Sox tickets now on sale

The Red Sox home opener will be against the Baltimore Orioles on April 9.

Tickets for the Boston Red Sox from Opening Day through June 5 are now available on redsox.com/tickets.

The Red Sox' home opener will be against the Baltimore Orioles on April 9.

Tickets start as low as $20. There are tickets available in all seating areas including the Green Monster seats.

There will also be special giveaways in April and May that include the following:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
  • 4/9: Opening Day Schedule Magnet
  • 4/12: Bello City Connect Bobblehead
  • 4/15: Patriots' Day Replica Jersey (Size Adult Medium and Adult XL)
  • 4/18: Kids Run the Bases
  • 4/18: Wally and Tessie Reversible Headband
  • 5/12: Moms and Kids Run the Bases
  • 5/12: Sherpa Belt Bag
  • 5/14: Casas 'Yoga' Bobblehead
  • 5/25: Sunglasses

For more information, you can click here.

This article tagged under:

Boston Red Sox
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us