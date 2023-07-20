Florida

Florida babysitter arrested after infant found dead in 133 degree car

Temperatures in the area were in the high 90s when the 10-month-old was discovered still in the car, according to officials.

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

Google Maps

A Florida babysitter was accused of manslaughter after the 10-month-old in her care died after being left in a hot car Wednesday, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rhonda Jewell, 48, picked up the infant from her mother’s home at 8 a.m. to babysit, and when the mom returned at 1 p.m. they realized the baby had been left inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Temperatures in the area were 97 degrees shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A sheriff’s incident report says the inside of the vehicle had a temperature recorded at 133 degrees when the child was found, NBC affiliate WTLV of Jacksonville reported. It was 97 degrees around 1 p.m. in the area.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Jewell was arrested on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child, according to the sheriff's office.

An attorney listed in online court records as representing Jewell did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Floridanews
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us