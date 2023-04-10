boston restaurant talk

Full-Service Bar and Indoor Dog Park Opens This Week in Greater Boston

Park-9 Dog Bar is planning to open on Thursday, April 13

By Boston Restaurant Talk

NBC Universal, Inc.

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new drinking spot that will cater to dog lovers is set to open this week.

According to a press release, Park-9 Dog Bar is planning to open Thursday, April 13, in Everett. The Elm Way location includes over 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, including a 5,000-square-foot off-leash dog park that features a full-service bar. Park-9 Dog Bar's slogan is "Where dogs bring their humans."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Two full-service bars will serve up enticing cocktails and treats for both humans and dogs alike. No dog required for entry!" Park-9 Dog Bar said on Instagram.

Doggie daycare services will also be provided Monday through Friday.

The address for the upcoming Park-9 Dog Bar is 24 Elm Way, Everett, MA, 02149. Its website can be found at https://park9dogbar.com/ while its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/park9dogbar/

U.S. & World

news 38 mins ago

Justice Department Asks Appeals Court to Keep Abortion Pill Mifepristone on Market as Litigation Plays Out

South Africa 39 mins ago

Snake on a Plane! South African Pilot Finds Venomous Cobra Under Seat

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us