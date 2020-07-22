Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to make an announcement about food security and provide an update on coronavirus in the state on Wednesday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. after touring the Salvation Army in Lynn.

On Tuesday, Baker extended the state's moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for 60 days to help people remain in their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the administration announced.

The extension, set to last through Oct. 17, allows those financially impacted by the crisis to remain in their homes during the state of emergency. The moratorium was set to expire Aug. 18.

During the extension, tenants are still encouraged to pay rent and homeowners to make their mortgage payments to the best of their abilities, according to a press release from the Baker administration. In order to assist those having financial difficulties, the Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance program is available.

Two public pools will reopen Wednesday in Boston, but there are some strict changes.

Massachusetts' official coronavirus death toll rose by 17 Tuesday as 165 new cases were confirmed, health officials said.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has now confirmed 8,231 deaths and 107,221 cases.

There are an additional 79 probable cases listed in the department's daily COVID-19 report for Tuesday, adding to a total of 6,812 probable cases that have not yet been confirmed. The report also listed no deaths among the probable cases -- there have been 219 in the state.

A new study from the CDC says that the true number of coronavirus cases in the United States may be 6 to 24 times higher than previously reported.

On Friday, Baker sounded an optimistic tone, saying that two months into the reopening of the Massachusetts economy, the state's coronavirus numbers continue to improve. That's in stark contrast to what's going on in other parts of the country right now.

The first phase of the state's reopening began on May 18 with the manufacturing and construction industries and houses of worship. Subsequent phases have included the reopening of offices, restaurants and retail, and more recently, gyms, museums and casinos.

But even as the state has continued to open up, it has seen a decrease in cases rather than the increases being seen in other parts of the country, including Florida, Texas and California. As of Thursday, Baker said the positive test rate in Massachusetts is down about 95% and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations down 85% since mid-April.

"We pursued a very phased in approach to this," he said. "Across all those measures that we track, our numbers have gotten better, which is a little different than what's going on in other places. I think that's because we took a very cautious and careful approach."