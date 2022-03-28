Boston Business Journal

Here's Why the Kowloon's Owners Are Remaking the Route 1 Landmark

By Grant Welker

The Kowloon restaurant has been a landmark on Route 1 north of Boston for more than seven decades, its huge Asian-style building as recognizable as the giant neon cactus and orange dinosaur.

But that building will soon disappear, just like the former Hilltop Steak House that made the cactus famous and Route 1 Miniature Golf that first gave the dinosaur its notoriety. While those other landmarks remain as part of new developments, the Kowloon's longtime owners, the Wong family, plan to continue the restaurant in a much smaller space.

Co-owner Bobby Wong explained that it's gotten harder to attract workers for such a sprawling establishment, and patrons increasingly want the convenience of being able to pick up food from their car.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business JournalSaugusKowloon
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us