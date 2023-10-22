Lebanon

High school student identified as victim of incident off road in Lebanon, Conn. Saturday

A Lebanon high school student has been identified as the person who died in an incident off Norwich Avenue in Lebanon early Saturday morning.

State police initially said they responded to a crash after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. They later said they were contacted by family members who were concerned after a loved one didn't return home late Friday night.

After a search, troopers found a car had driven off Norwich Avenue and into a heavily wooded area near Savin Lake Park. They located the driver dead inside.

The victim was identified as Camrynn Reynolds, a student at Lyman Memorial High School, according to school superintendent Andrew Gonzalez.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family, friends, and all those affected by this profound tragedy," Gonzalez said in a letter to the school community.

The school is offering counseling for students who need support, Gonzalez said.

The school's homecoming dance will be rescheduled.

Anyone who feels their child should stay home should call the main office at 860-642-5744.

