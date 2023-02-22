‘His Face May Never Be the Same': Texas Man Remains Hospitalized After Pit Bull Attack

The man attacked by two pit bulls outside of his Fort Worth home remains in the hospital after nearly a week.

The attack was relentless with the dogs biting Marcus Kizaza's hands, legs and face. Now, his family is seeking legal help to identify who could be held responsible for the man's extensive injuries.

“We have identified the owner,” said Chris Lirette with Fort Worth Animal Control. “The owner has been issued citations. Both dogs have been surrendered to the city. Both dogs have been euthanized and shipped for testing for rabies.”

However, according to animal control, it may take some time.

“It’s an ongoing case,” Lirette said. “In any ongoing case. if any information is wanted, a public information request has to be done.”

Kizaza is now represented by attorney Cole McNiel with Anderson Injury Lawyers.

“The biggest hurdle is just trying to find out who owns these dogs, where did they come from, and why were they out,” McNiel said. “If a lawsuit has to be filed, we'll definitely do that. We want to get all the information, all the facts first. This is a civil matter. We'll take care of this appropriately.”

McNiel said he has already submitted proper documentation to help his client get justice.

“You know, a lot of the times they step up and do the right thing,” McNiel said. “We're hoping they do that.”

In the meantime, the family's attorney has asked witnesses and neighbors to come forward and provide support and information.

Information can be provided by calling 817-612-9938.