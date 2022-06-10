Hole-by-Hole Breakdown of The Country Club through the eyes of a caddie originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The "Open" course at The Country Club takes players through a gorgeous natural landscape where rolling fairways are cut through ancient rocks on their way to small, firm, sloping greens. Stunning topographical features can take a player's breath away while challenging blind shots will test a player's nerves.



All facets of a player's game will be tested at Brookline when the 2022 U.S. Open gets underway on June 13:



• Power and accuracy off the tee are needed to set up ideal angles of approach and avoid deep rough and long, gnarly native grass.

• Precise, crisp iron play is required to negotiate the many uneven lies and elevation changes players will encounter throughout the round.

• Players out of position will find themselves in a variety of hazards and will need to use a combination of creativity and finesse to scramble for pars.

This unique course with a varied architectural lineage will reward players who embrace its quirks. Players who prefer playing "driving range golf" will likely be trunk-slamming on Friday night.