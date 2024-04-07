Home is total loss after fire in Sudbury

Authorities took down a three-alarm fire at a home in Sudbury, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Sudbury Fire say they responded around 8 p.m. to a report of a fire at a two-family home on 82 Hemlock Road.

As they arrived, firefighters were met by heavy flames from the rear of the home.

No injuries were reported and there were no people in the house at the time of the fire.

The home is expected to be a total loss, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.