Woman Dead, Another in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford, Conn. Apartment

One woman has died and another woman is in critical condition after a shooting in an apartment in Hartford on Monday morning.

Police responded to Evergreen Avenue around 2:30 a.m. and found two women in their 20s inside an apartment.

Investigators said the two women appear to have been sleeping when they were shot multiple times.

According to police, one of the women who was shot called 911 and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the other woman, later identified as 21-year-old Allison McCoy, of Hartford, was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the relationship between the two women.

A homicide is under investigation in Hartford on Monday morning.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Police said they are investigating the incident as a possible domestic incident and believe the shooting was targeted.

Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Division are investigating. They said there are cameras in the building and the front door to the complex was open when they arrived. It's unclear if the door to the apartment was locked.

Monday's homicide marks the third homicide in Hartford in 2022 and the second within 24 hours. Police said they do not believe the homicide on Monday is connected to the homicide from Sunday.