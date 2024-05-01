How to get $25 tickets to Live Nation concerts and shows this summer

Live Nation is offering $25 tickets for summer concerts and shows for a limited time.

The deal is for tickets purchased between May 8 and 14.

Here's a look at some of the shows across the state at the Oakdale in Wallingford, Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Hartford, Toad's 's Place in New Haven, HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport and The Palace Stamford.

Some 2024 participating shows in Connecticut

Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford

Shrek The Musical

Maren Morris

Bill Maher

Happy Together

Dashboard Confessional

Dweezil Zappa

And many more

Xfinity Theatre in Hartford

Alanis Morissette

New Kids On The Block

Hootie & The Blowfish

Janet Jackson

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top

And many more

Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, CT

James Taylor

Deep Purple with Yes

Chicago and Earth Wind & Fire

Trombone Shorty

Stray Cats

The Beach Boys

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Doobie Brothers w/ Steve Winwood

311

And many more

Toad’s Place

Bowling For Soup

Sebastian Bach

And many more

Stamford Palace

Almost Queen

Princess Bride with Cary Elwes

Live Nation said Concert Week tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 all-in cost and any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

For details and to see the full list of shows, visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

Once you have selected a show, look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket or tickets to your cart, and proceed to checkout.

You will be able to filter your search by participating events, venues or artists.

Tickets for Concert Week will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access beginning on Tuesday, May 7.

The general on-sale for Concert Week will begin on Wednesday, May 8 at 10 a.m. and continue through Tuesday, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. or while supplies last.

T-Mobile customers can head to www.T-MobileReservedTickets.com for details.

Hilton Honors members can connect their Hilton Honors and Ticketmaster accounts and use their Hilton Honors Points to pay for all or part of their ticket purchases for select Concert Week shows, according to Live Nation.