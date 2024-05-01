How to get $25 tickets to Live Nation concerts and shows this summer

Live Nation is offering $25 tickets for summer concerts and shows for a limited time.
The deal is for tickets purchased between May 8 and 14.
Here's a look at some of the shows across the state at the Oakdale in Wallingford, Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Hartford, Toad's 's Place in New Haven, HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport and The Palace Stamford.
Some 2024 participating shows in Connecticut
Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford
- Shrek The Musical
- Maren Morris
- Bill Maher
- Happy Together
- Dashboard Confessional
- Dweezil Zappa
- And many more
Xfinity Theatre in Hartford
- Alanis Morissette
- New Kids On The Block
- Hootie & The Blowfish
- Janet Jackson
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top
- And many more
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, CT
- James Taylor
- Deep Purple with Yes
- Chicago and Earth Wind & Fire
- Trombone Shorty
- Stray Cats
- The Beach Boys
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Doobie Brothers w/ Steve Winwood
- 311
- And many more
Toad’s Place
- Bowling For Soup
- Sebastian Bach
- And many more
Stamford Palace
- Almost Queen
- Princess Bride with Cary Elwes
Live Nation said Concert Week tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 all-in cost and any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.
For details and to see the full list of shows, visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.
Once you have selected a show, look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket or tickets to your cart, and proceed to checkout.
You will be able to filter your search by participating events, venues or artists.
Tickets for Concert Week will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access beginning on Tuesday, May 7.
The general on-sale for Concert Week will begin on Wednesday, May 8 at 10 a.m. and continue through Tuesday, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. or while supplies last.
T-Mobile customers can head to www.T-MobileReservedTickets.com for details.
Hilton Honors members can connect their Hilton Honors and Ticketmaster accounts and use their Hilton Honors Points to pay for all or part of their ticket purchases for select Concert Week shows, according to Live Nation.