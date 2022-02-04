Dedham

Police Rescue Injured Owl in Dedham, Mass.

Owls will move into more congested areas searching for food when there is a shortage of prey and risk being hit by cars

By Thea DiGiammerino

Dedham Police Department

Police officers came to the rescue of an owl on a highway off-ramp in Dedham, Mass. on Thursday.

Dedham Police said their officers as well as Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to the call about an owl on the I-95 off-ramp to Route 109. It appears the bird was hit by a car.

Owls will move into more congested areas searching for food when there is a shortage of prey in the area, police said.

The injured owl was taken to the New England Wildlife Center for treatment. Its condition was not immediately clear.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Dedhamwildlife
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us