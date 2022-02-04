Police Rescue Injured Owl in Dedham, Mass.

Police officers came to the rescue of an owl on a highway off-ramp in Dedham, Mass. on Thursday.

Dedham Police said their officers as well as Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to the call about an owl on the I-95 off-ramp to Route 109. It appears the bird was hit by a car.

Owls will move into more congested areas searching for food when there is a shortage of prey in the area, police said.

The injured owl was taken to the New England Wildlife Center for treatment. Its condition was not immediately clear.