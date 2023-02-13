iRobot Cuts 7% of Its Workforce Amid Pending $1.7B Amazon Deal

About six months after announcing plans to be acquired by Amazon.com Inc. for $1.7 billion, Bedford-based iRobot Corp. is cutting more jobs.
The Roomba maker said in a release Monday it is reducing its workforce by 7%, or approximately 85 employees, "primarily by streamlining certain functions across the company."
