Capitol Riot

Jan. 6 rioter who ‘blind-side tackled' Capitol officer is sentenced to more than 6 years in prison

After getting "amped up" at the Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6, Donald Trump fan Ralph Celentano assaulted law enforcement officers during the Capitol attack

Ralph Celentano at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images file

A Donald Trump supporter who "blind-side tackled" a U.S. Capitol Police officer from behind on Jan. 6 and flipped him over a ledge was sentenced to more than six years in prison Tuesday.

Ralph Celentano, a New York man who thought Trump was the greatest president in American history, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly called Celentano's conduct "disgraceful" and that there was no excuse for it, calling the attack on the officer "a truly cowardly and despicable thing to do."

Celentano was arrested in 2022 and convicted at trial last year. Court evidence shows that he believed Trump's lies about the 2020 election, writing on social media that "crooked poll workers need to be hauled before judges" before heading to the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington on Jan. 6, and then heading to the Capitol.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Ralph Celentano at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
USDCDC
Ralph Celentano at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“While admittedly ‘amped up’ from the rally, Celentano marched over a mile to the Capitol Building gripping his Trump flag, folding chairs strapped to his backpack, which bore a patch that read, ‘Kill Them All and Let God Sort it Out,’” prosecutors wrote.

While at Peace Circle, Celentano said in a video that rioters should "occupy the Capitol, it's our building," and then joined the mob confronting officers, calling them "pathetic pieces of s---," prosecutors said. Celentano then pushed officers and used their riot shields against them.

U.S. & World

NHL 14 mins ago

4 NHL players charged with sexual assault in a 2018 case in Canada, their lawyers say

Capitol Riot 2 hours ago

Military veteran who killed Iraqi civilian is ordered jailed on Capitol riot charges

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Capitol Riot
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us