Jaylen Brown honors Bill Russell with sneakers for Game 1 vs. Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics and the rest of the NBA have paid tribute to the legendary Bill Russell throughout the 2022-23 season. Players have worn patches with Russell's No. 6 on their jerseys, and every NBA court has displayed a clover-shaped logo with the No. 6 on the sideline.

On Saturday, Jaylen Brown went the extra mile to honor Russell as the C's began their playoff run against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. He wore custom sneakers that prominently featured the Celtics icon.

Check them out below:

JB honoring the legend, Bill Russell, with his sneakers pic.twitter.com/xawbfQ44EY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 15, 2023

Russell passed away in July 2022 at the age of 88. Before the Celtics' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 18, Brown addressed the TD Garden crowd with a moving speech on Russell's legacy.

"Bill Russell was a great man. But what did that mean? What defined his greatness? Who he was as a mentor, a father, a member of his community. Most certainly his 11 championships here in Boston, both playing and coaching. But undoubtedly, Bill Russell was a great man for what and who he stood for," Brown said during his speech.

"During the peak of racial tension in our society, he represented a type of nobility and honor that transcended sports. The amount of respect he receives from his people will live on eternally, and I'm grateful to be able to shake his hand. He was a true champion both on and off the floor and our gratitude is endless.

"I started off by saying Bill Russell is a great man. In closing, Bill Russell was the greatest of men and the NBA, this organization, this world was very lucky to have him. May he rest in peace."

Brown returned to the Celtics lineup on Saturday after missing the final two games of the regular season due to a finger laceration. The two-time All-Star averaged a career-high 26.6 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor during the 2022-23 campaign.