Jaylen Brown Jokes About Chipped Tooth With Spot-On Comparison

Jaylen jokes about chipped tooth with spot-on comparison originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Jaylen Brown doesn't seem all that concerned about chipping his front tooth during the Christmas Day game between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

In fact, the Celtics wing has had a great sense of humor about the unfortunate incident. Brown posted the photo of his chipped tooth alongside one of Lloyd Christmas from "Dumb & Dumber." The resemblance is uncanny.

Check out the hilarious comparison below, via Celtics.com's Taylor Snow.

Jaylen havin fun with it 😅 pic.twitter.com/voKLh4dlSb — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 26, 2021

Well played, Jaylen.

Brown suffered the chipped tooth on an elbow to the face from Jayson Tatum. He jokingly called out his Celtics teammate after the game for the collision, and it looks like Tatum will make up for it by getting Brown a new tooth for the holidays.

As for the Christmas Day game itself, the Celtics blew a 19-point lead and fell to the Bucks, 117-113. Brown finished with 25 points and is averaging 26.4 points over his last five games.

Next up for the C's is a Monday night matchup vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.