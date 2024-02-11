Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism Super Bowl ad looks to encourage people to stand up against Jewish hate

It’s a Super Bowl ad with a powerful message that will be seen by millions of people.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft teamed up with Dr. Clarence B. Jones, the man who helped draft Dr. Martin Luther King’s iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.

Dr. Jones, a longtime civil rights leader, is featured in the ad produced by Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

Kraft notified Jones that the 30-second spot would be running during the biggest television event of the year.

“We’re gonna run your ad during the Super Bowl,” Kraft told Jones.

“You know what? You know how to make a 93-year-old man cry,” replied Dr. Jones.

The message of the ad is to encourage people to stand up to Jewish hate and all forms of hate.

“With hate on the rise, it is as important as ever that all of us stand together and speak out,” said Dr. Jones.

Incidents of antisemitism have soared since the October 7th attack in Israel.

It’s why Kraft and Dr. Jones decided to team up.

“So they came together as part of this ad and have really created this incredibly powerful relationship and partnership because they both feel so deeply that standing up to silence and standing up against hate is such an enabler of our country moving forward,” said Tara Levine, president of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

The hope is that the message from the ad will resonate with the millions of people watching the Super Bowl.

“Whenever you see hate show up, it’s all of our responsibility to stand up against it in the little and big ways,” said Levine.

Kraft said this foundation and it’s purpose, is his passion.

“We have to build bridges,” said Kraft.