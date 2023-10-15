boston restaurant talk

Last week's Greater Boston restaurant openings and closings

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between October 9 and October 15, 2023.

Bellino's Trattoria in Wakefield Opens New Location in Winthrop
An Italian restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston has opened a second location, with this one also being north of the city.
Full Story

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Clear Flour Coffee Opens Next to Clear Flour Bread in Brookline
The people behind a popular bakery have opened a coffee bar next door.
Full Story

M.F. Dulock in Somerville Has Been Sold, Will Be Replaced by Highland Butcher Shop
A neighborhood butcher shop that has been in business for more than 10 years has been sold and will reopen with a new owner and a new name.
Full Story

El Oriental de Cuba in Jamaica Plain Has Closed
A beloved restaurant in JP has shut down after nearly 30 years in business.
Full Story

U.S. & World

Dallas Cowboys 2 hours ago

Dolly Parton to perform halftime show at Thanksgiving Day game between Cowboys and Commanders

Israel-Hamas War 3 hours ago

Funeral for Illinois Muslim boy stabbed to death in brutal hate crime set for Monday

Painted Plover Provisions Plans to Open in East Boston
It looks like a new food shop may be on its way to Eastie.
Full Story

NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) continues to deal with health issues. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us