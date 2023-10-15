Last week's Greater Boston restaurant openings and closings

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between October 9 and October 15, 2023.

Bellino's Trattoria in Wakefield Opens New Location in Winthrop

An Italian restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston has opened a second location, with this one also being north of the city.

Clear Flour Coffee Opens Next to Clear Flour Bread in Brookline

The people behind a popular bakery have opened a coffee bar next door.

M.F. Dulock in Somerville Has Been Sold, Will Be Replaced by Highland Butcher Shop

A neighborhood butcher shop that has been in business for more than 10 years has been sold and will reopen with a new owner and a new name.

El Oriental de Cuba in Jamaica Plain Has Closed

A beloved restaurant in JP has shut down after nearly 30 years in business.

Painted Plover Provisions Plans to Open in East Boston

It looks like a new food shop may be on its way to Eastie.

