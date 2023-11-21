Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: What to know if you're going to watch in-person

Snoopy and Santa are getting ready for the annual trip to Herald Square!
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday at 8:30 a.m., an earlier start time than usual. This year's parade will be the 97th edition of the popular event that includes balloons, floats, and performances.
The parade will start at West 77th Street and Central Park West. It will then proceed down Central Park West to Columbus Circle, turns on Central Park South and then proceeds down 6th Avenue to 34th Street. The parade makes its final stop on 34th Street in front of Macy's Herald Square location.
How to watch Thanksgiving Day parade
According to Macy's website, there will be no public viewing in the following locations:
- At the parade kickoff at West 77th Street and Central Park West
- Central Park West between West 59th Street and West 60th Street
- Columbus Circle
- 6th Avenue between West 34th Street and West 38th Street
- West 35th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues
The NYPD is expected to release more information about where public viewing will be allowed.
Macy's grandstand tickets are not available to the general public.
How do I get to the Thanksgiving Day parade?
On Thursday, subways will operate on a Sunday schedule, according to the MTA. Early in the morning, additional service will be provided on the 1 and S/42nd Street shuttle lines.
Some subway station entrances and exits along the parade route through the Upper West Side and Midtown could be closed.
Buses will also be operating on a Sunday schedule and the MTA warned many buses could face delays, reroutes, detours, or frozen zones due to the parade.
The Long Island Rail Road will operate on a weekend schedule, but extra trains will run to and from Manhattan before and after the parade on the Babylon and Ronkonkoma lines. Metro-North will be operating extra service before and after the parades.
The PATH will operate on a Saturday schedule but will add supplemental service mid-day. The Journal Square-33rd Street (via Hoboken) and Newark-World Trade Center lines will be running on normal weekend routing.
Amtrak is adding more service on Thanksgiving morning and throughout the week.
Thanksgiving Day road closures
According to the NYPD, the following road will be closed:
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street
- Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street
- 82nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 62nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street
- Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway
- 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue 7th Avenue
- 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- 34th Street between 7h Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 41st Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street
- Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street
- 58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Broadway
- 40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street
- 8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street
- Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and Plaza Street
What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?
The parade starts a half hour earlier than past years and will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET with the sound of the traditionally phrase "5, 4, 3, 2, 1... Let's have a parade!" The parade will run until noon ET.
Where can I watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?
The parade will air live on NBC New York and be simulcast on Peacock. A Spanish simulcast is available on Telemundo 47 New York.
The parade coverage this year will be hosted on NBC by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. The Spanish simulcast will be hosted by Telemundo's Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza.
More details on how to watch the parade are here.
If I missed the parade live, will it re-air?
An encore airing of the parade will run at 2 p.m. on NBC (following the National Dog Show).
What will the weather be on Thanksgiving Day in New York City?
The weather is looking beautiful for Thanksgiving Day. The day starts breezy and chilly with bright skies, warming up to 52 degrees and will be mostly sunny.