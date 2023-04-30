Maine

31 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized After Being Shipped to Maine Restaurant

Jeremy Mercier, 41, of Auburn, was charged with drug offenses and for violating bail conditions.

By Associated Press

NBC 5 News

Employees of a Maine restaurant got a surprise when they opened a large wooden crate that they thought was a shipment of mugs they had recently ordered.

Instead, they found a plastic tote that contained what law enforcement suspect is 14 kilograms (31 pounds) of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3 million, Auburn Police Deputy Chief Timothy Cougle said in a statement Saturday.

The tote had a shipping label with the restaurant's address but the name of someone who did not work there. Mac's Grill employees who opened it saw what they thought looked like drugs, so they contacted police, Cougle said.

The crate from Arizona that arrived in the Maine town about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Portland was taken to the police department, where a chemical field examination confirmed it contained fentanyl.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

About an hour later, the man whose name was on the shipment showed up looking for the crate and was arrested, police said.

Jeremy Mercier, 41, of Auburn, was charged with drug offenses and for violating bail conditions. He is being held in a county jail without bail. It could not be determined if he had an attorney.

Mercier previously spent time behind bars on a 2007 federal drug conviction, Cougle said.

U.S. & World

medicaid 9 mins ago

GOP Eyes Work Rules for Millions Covered by Medicaid

abortion 1 hour ago

Hospitals That Denied Emergency Abortion Broke the Law, Federal Investigation Finds

The investigation is ongoing, and Cougle said he anticipates state and federal law enforcement getting involved.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mainedrugs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us