Man arrested in connection to Boston stabbing

Authorities arrested a man in connection to a stabbing in Boston on Saturday night.

Boston Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing at a shelter on 112 Southampton St. at around 9:44 p.m.

A man, identified as 40-year-old Alexander Aulet, of Fitchburg, was arrested in the area, police say.

He is being charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, according to authorities.

Aulet is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

