A Pennsylvania pastor's sermon was interrupted Sunday when an armed man pulled out his gun during church service and tried shooting him.

A livestream of the service at Jesus' Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock captured the moment Bernard Junior Polite, 26, walked toward the front of the church and pointed a gun at Rev. Glenn Germany as Germany was in the middle of his sermon.

Germany can them be seen ducking behind his pulpit as church Deacon Clarence McCallister jumps Polite from behind and tackles him to the ground. Germany and McCallister then wrestle the gun out of Polite's hand. Pennsylvania State Police said the gun had jammed and failed to fire.

“He pulled the gun; it clicked,” Germany told WPIX-TV. “You heard him shoot it. God jammed the gun so the bullet didn’t come out.”

About 25 parishioners, including Germany's 14-year-old daughter, were in attendance and witnessed the attempted shooting, police said. Polite was not a congregant of the church, officials said. According to court documents, he wandered over to the church around 1 p.m. Sunday after hearing music coming from there.

Polite said voices in his head told him do it and that he planned to shoot Germany and “wait to be arrested” so he could go to jail and clear his mind, according to court documents.

“He said the spirits were in my mind,” Germany said. “They got in my mind and told me to shoot the pastor.”

Germany also said Polite apologized and that he has forgiven him, adding the suspect appeared to be suffering a form of mental illness.

Polite was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault and attempted homicide, police said. He was being held Monday without bail at the Allegheny County Jail. It was not clear if Polite has an attorney, and county court records did not list one.

Allegheny County Police said a man's body was found shot dead inside Polite's home on Sunday night, WTAE-TV reports. The county Medical Examiner’s office identified the body Monday as Derek Polite, 56, of North Braddock, but did not say if he was related to Bernard Polite.

It is not clear if Polite is connected to that shooting. Authorities are investigating.