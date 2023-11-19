Massachusetts

Man charged with murder in 2021 death of infant

On September 7, 2021, Barnstable police responded to a report of a unresponsive 6-week-old infant.

A man has been charged in connection to the death of a 6-week-old infant in 2021.

25-year-old Randy Patterson- Gerber, of Centerville, MA has been charged with first degree murder by a Grand Jury.

When police arrived they found the baby unresponsive, discolored, and cool​ to the touch, police say.

According to authorities, CPR was performed and then transferred to a Boston area hospital where the child passed away.

Patterson-Gerber is scheduled to be arraigned at Barnstable Superior Court on Monday November 20.

