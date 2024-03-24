Boston

Man dead, woman injured after taxi crash in Boston

Massachusetts State Police say they responded to a single-car crash off Soldiers Field Road at around 10:30 p.m.

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a taxi crashed in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Authorities say the driver, identified as a 68-year-old man from Lynn, lost control of the taxi near Weeks Footbridge, went off the road and struck a tree.

The driver was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Cambridge survived the crash with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash is under investigation.

