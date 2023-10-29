Essex

Man accused of stabbing family member to death in Essex, Conn.

Connecticut State Police
State Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened in Essex Saturday morning.

According to authorities, 18-year-old Matthew Craig called 911 just before 1 a.m. claiming he had stabbed a family member several times at a home in Essex.

Troopers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back and chest and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

His identity is being withheld at this time. Craig was subsequently arrested and charged with manslaughter and risk of injury to a minor.

Witnesses told state police that a woman and a man had gotten into a physical altercation when Craig stepped in and stabbed the man multiple times.

Craig was held on a $250,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Middletown Superior Court.

Essex
