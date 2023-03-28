Man With Gun Arrested After Punching Security Guard at Boston Movie Theater

A Boston man was arrested Friday after he allegedly punched a security guard at an AMC Movie Theater in Dorchester in the face during a dispute.

Two of his daughters -- ages 16 and 17 -- were also arrested in the incident, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office.

Freddie Bates, 47, was arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, assault and battery, affray, trespassing and disorderly conduct. He was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing on Thursday.

According to prosecutors, he has a 25-page criminal record, with convictions for violent and non-violent offenses including assault and battery, indecent assault and battery, larceny, illegal firearm possession and violating a probation order.

Boston police said they responded to the AMC Movie Theater on District Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday for a request to remove a belligerent person from the premises.

Theater staff told police that Bates, who was at the theater with his four daughters, was making female employees uncomfortable with his comments, including asking them out on dates. Theater security asked Bates to leave after he became aggressive and started yelling profanities at one of the guards.

With Boston police already at the scene, prosecutors said Bates ran up to one of the security guards and punched him in the face. They then engaged in a physical altercation, during which two of Bates' daughters also punched the guard. In the midst of the altercation, the guard's gun fell off his waistband and was later recovered outside in a balled-up jacket held by one of Bates' daughters. Police later returned the gun to the security guard after confirming he was licensed to carry.

After arresting Bates, prosecutors said police seized a loaded .22-caliber pistol from him.

Upon seeing her father in handcuffs, one of the daughters who had earlier punched the security guard became irate and spit at the guard.

Both of the daughters involved in the incident were arrested and arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court. The 16-year-old was charged with larceny of a firearm, assault and battery, possession of a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without a license. The 17-year-old was charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

Their names were not released by police because they are children.