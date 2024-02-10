Mass. lawmakers exploring shelter options for migrants in the state

Massachusetts state leaders are exploring different options to house migrants in Massachusetts as we have learned during the week that the shelter in Roxbury is nearly at capacity, a new shelter could be coming to South Boston and now a state senator suggested a college campus in Newton as an option.

Senator Nick Collins mentioned the UMass Mt. Ida campus in Newton, where there is dorm space that is not being used, several times during a press conference on Friday but the idea was quickly shot down by Governor Maura Healey's office, saying it is not a viable option.

Collins, along with City Council members Erin Murphy and Ed Flynn, announced they'll schedule a public meeting with Governor Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to get their questions answered.

“We’re looking for a lot of the same answers to the questions you have” said Collins.

Earlier in the week, an office building in Fort Point was mentioned as an option but there is a major concern about the building because it has no showers. City and state leaders have been questioned constantly about considering that building to be an option.

Collins added that they have no information on cost and on how long the people will be using the shelters.

The current emergency shelter at Melnea Cass Recreation Center in Roxbury is nearing capacity and families can only stay until May 31.

An exact date and location for the community meeting has not yet been announced.