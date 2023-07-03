Mass. RMV expecting higher demand for road tests due to new license law: Live update at 10:30

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is expecting higher demand for road tests as a new law allowing undocumented immigrants to acquire a driver's license takes effect.

Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca and Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie were scheduled to hold a press conference on the new law at 10:30 a.m.

The RMV will host a variety of tents, informational tables, and front door advocates with multilingual information and assistance starting Monday, July 3 at many locations in the state.

Two additional road tests locations will be opening temporarily in Revere and Lynn. The RMV is expecting an influx of over 100,000 new applicants in the next six months.

The Work and Family Mobility Act went into effect on Saturday, July 1, and the Massachusetts RMV is open for the first appointments starting Monday.

Here are the answers to the most frequently asked questions about the process.

What is the first step?

The first thing you should know is if you qualify.

To qualify, you just have to make sure you can meet a series of requirements to obtain the permit.

Those requirements are as follows:

Proof of identity and date of birth

Proof of residence in Massachusetts

Proof of Social Security status

What do I do if I don't have Social Security?

Those who do not have social security must submit an affidavit that can be obtained on the RMV website and have it notarized or request it at the office and sign it in front of an official.

You can download it here.

Now that I qualify, what's next?

If you are sure that you can present all the required documents, it's time to make an appointment.

Appointments are required. You will need to make two separate appointments online to take the learner's permit exam and take a practice test. Walk-ins will not be available. Starting July 1, you can make your appointment online. Appointments will fill quickly at popular RMV locations (Haymarket, Watertown, Quincy), so consider expanding your location preferences to find more availability.

You can make an appointment here.

Once you make the appointment, you will receive an email with the date and confirmation. You must follow the instructions that appear in the email so that you can guarantee your appointment.

How much do I have to pay and how long is the process?

The entire process costs $115, according to RMV officials. The costs may vary depending on the paperwork needed to acquire the license.

You can find the complete list of costs here.

Finishing the process takes around 15 weeks. First you will get a paper license that is valid for 60 days. The driver's license on the plastic card should arrive in the mail within two weeks.

To ensure a smooth process, the RMV encourages customers to pay fees in advance online. Here's how they break down:

The learner's permit fee is $30

The cost of the practical test is $35

The cost of the license is $50

Remember not to pay anyone else for RMV services.

What type of license can I obtain?

After obtaining a learner's permit, drivers must pass a road test to receive a standard driver's license: Class D or Class M. A Class D license allows you to legally operate a passenger car, van, or small truck. A Class M license allows you to legally operate a motorcycle.

You will first get a paper license that is valid for 60 days. The driver's license on the plastic card should arrive in the mail within two weeks.

Both D and M class licenses are valid for five years.

Information for people who don't speak English

If possible, bring an interpreter. Customer service centers will have translation services available over the phone for your appointment. If you need an interpreter for your driving test and you have a friend, loved one or other person who can accompany you to translate, the RMV encourages you to bring one. Otherwise, you can request an interpreter from the RMV when you schedule a road test.

If any of your documents are not in English, the RMV will require that the document be accompanied by an English translation with a certification of ONE of the following:

Language Service Provider

A bilingual teacher at an accredited Massachusetts college, university, or private language school

A bilingual notary

The local consulate of the country of origin of the document (According to the information provided by the RMVs, not all consulates provide translation services. Be sure to confirm with the consulate before choosing this option.)

The American Translators Association (the national association of professional translators and interpreters)

Community based organization

US government agency (state or federal)

Nonprofit organization

Both the translation and the certification must be printed on the letterhead of the certifying entity. The RMV will publish a template that can be used in the near future. This page will be updated when available.

Certifications must include the following information:

Translator's name (print)

Date

Complete address of the translator

Translator's phone number or email address

Translator's signature

A statement of the translator's qualifications.

A statement affirming the completeness and accuracy of the document.

Identification of the translated document and language.

Here you can download a translation certification example provided by the RMV website.

Resources available in multiple languages

The RMV maintains an information hotline to help customers understand the Work and Family Mobility Act and the driver's license application process.

Calling 857-368-9362 you can get further guidance on document requirements, how to schedule your appointment and how to prepare. Agents are available to answer questions during regular business hours and interpreters can be provided if needed.

The information line is currently available in 6 different languages with more expected to be added to the list.

Option 1: English

Option 2: Spanish

Option 3: Portuguese

Option 4: Mandarin

Option 5: Haitian Creole

Option 6: Vietnamese

If you arrive prepared you can save time. You will not be able to apply for a driver's license if you are not properly oriented and you are missing any of the required documents or if the documents are not translated into English.