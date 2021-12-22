Matt Judon Among Three Patriots Players Selected to Pro Bowl

Judon among three Patriots players selected to Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced Wednesday night and three New England Patriots players were recognized for their exceptional seasons.

Linebacker Matt Judon, cornerback J.C. Jackson, and special teams ace Matthew Slater each were selected to the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

For the full roster, go here.

Judon gets the Pro Bowl nod -- the third of his career -- in his first season with the Patriots. The 29-year-old has 12 1/2 sacks through 14 games.

Jackson, 26, has seven interceptions and a league-high 20 passes defensed in 14 games. This marks his first Pro Bowl selection, though one could argue he was snubbed last season when he tallied nine interceptions.

Slater, a 14-year veteran and three-time Super Bowl champion, is a Pro Bowler for the 10th time in his illustrious career.

The Pro Bowl is set to take place Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas.