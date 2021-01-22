Patriots

Matt Patricia Returning to Patriots Coaching Staff: Report

The ex-Lions head coach does not yet have an official title for his new role with New England

By Justin Leger

Report: Matt Patricia returning to Patriots coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After being let go by the Detroit Lions, Matt Patricia reportedly will rejoin the New England Patriots coaching staff.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Biden Signs Executive Orders to Boost Food Benefits, Workers' Rights

baseball 7 hours ago

Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Dies at 86

Patricia will serve the Patriots staff in a variety of roles, per Jim McBride of The Boston Globe. The ex-Lions head coach does not yet have an official title for his new role with the team.

Which NFL teams are most likely to change QBs in 2021?

As the Patriots' defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017, Patricia helped New England to three Super Bowl titles. The 46-year-old was not as successful during his tenure as Lions head coach, going 13-29-1 in Detroit before being fired last November.

Also heading from Detroit to New England, according to McBride, is Evan Rothstein. Rothstein worked in analytics for the Lions and was an assistant to Patricia.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us