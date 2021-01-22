Matt Patricia Returning to Patriots Coaching Staff: Report

Report: Matt Patricia returning to Patriots coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After being let go by the Detroit Lions, Matt Patricia reportedly will rejoin the New England Patriots coaching staff.

Patricia will serve the Patriots staff in a variety of roles, per Jim McBride of The Boston Globe. The ex-Lions head coach does not yet have an official title for his new role with the team.

As the Patriots' defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017, Patricia helped New England to three Super Bowl titles. The 46-year-old was not as successful during his tenure as Lions head coach, going 13-29-1 in Detroit before being fired last November.

Also heading from Detroit to New England, according to McBride, is Evan Rothstein. Rothstein worked in analytics for the Lions and was an assistant to Patricia.