mbta

MBTA Route Planner: How to Navigate Orange, Green Line Shutdowns

The MBTA built a Trip Planner to help you plan your commute, and created multiple animations and a rider's guide

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you usually ride the Orange or Green lines to work or school, your commute just got a bit more complicated with the Orange Line and parts of the Green Line shut down for the next month.

Fortunately, the MBTA has built a Trip Planner tool to help you plan your commute.

See below to find out how to find the best route:

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The MBTA has also created a series of animations for the Orange Line and Green Line showing shuttle stops and connections during the shutdown:

There's also a Rider's Guide to navigating the shutdown:

More MBTA stories

Boston 3 hours ago

Anxious Commuters Brace for First Work Week of Orange Line Shutdown, Green Line Closure

mbta 55 mins ago

MBTA Orange Line Shutdown: Live Updates, Maps, Schedule, And News

This article tagged under:

mbtaBostongreen lineorange linetrip planner
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us