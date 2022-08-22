MBTA Route Planner: How to Navigate Orange, Green Line Shutdowns

If you usually ride the Orange or Green lines to work or school, your commute just got a bit more complicated with the Orange Line and parts of the Green Line shut down for the next month.

Fortunately, the MBTA has built a Trip Planner tool to help you plan your commute.

See below to find out how to find the best route:

Planning your commute during the Orange Line diversion? Check out our Trip Planner online tool to find the best route for you with customizable features like mode of transit, date, fewest transfers, less walking, and wheelchair accessible.



Visit: https://t.co/ljbXZkjs6L pic.twitter.com/EcdgJj9QeV — MBTA (@MBTA) August 19, 2022

The MBTA has also created a series of animations for the Orange Line and Green Line showing shuttle stops and connections during the shutdown:

To help our riders navigate the Orange Line diversion, we've developed these shuttle animations that take riders through the shuttle stops step-by-step and highlight where to connect for alternate transit options.



For SOUTHBOUND service (Oak Grove to Forest Hills), follow along: pic.twitter.com/ZKMDZCXhJb — MBTA (@MBTA) August 18, 2022

Starting Monday, August 22 shuttle buses will replace Green Line service between Union Square & Government Center, along with the Orange Line diversion. To help riders navigate the Green Line shuttle, we made this animation showing shuttle stops & connections for both directions. pic.twitter.com/vrSeF21yAb — MBTA (@MBTA) August 21, 2022

There's also a Rider's Guide to navigating the shutdown: