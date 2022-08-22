MBTA Route Planner: How to Navigate Orange, Green Line Shutdowns

If you usually ride the Orange or Green lines to work or school, your commute just got a bit more complicated with the Orange Line and parts of the Green Line shut down for the next month.
Fortunately, the MBTA has built a Trip Planner tool to help you plan your commute.
See below to find out how to find the best route:
The MBTA has also created a series of animations for the Orange Line and Green Line showing shuttle stops and connections during the shutdown:
There's also a Rider's Guide to navigating the shutdown: