mega millions

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.25 billion after no one wins the top prize

Tuesday night’s drawing for $1.1 billion was the 30th straight without a winner

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.25 billion after no one beat the odds Tuesday night and won the massive lottery prize.

The winning numbers drawn were: 8, 24, 30, 45 ,61, and the yellow ball: 12.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to grow larger and larger. The $1.25 billion prize is now one of the largest in U.S. history. Tuesday night’s drawing for $1.1 billion was the 30th straight without a winner.

The lottery drought is due to a combination of poor luck and terrible odds, as the chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $2 to $1 million, are significantly better.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The new $1.25 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $625.3 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

U.S. & World

Utah

Utah law requiring age verification for porn sites remains in effect after judge dismissed lawsuit

South Carolina

Judge denies bond for South Carolina woman accused of killing a bride in DUI golf cart crash

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

mega millionslottery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us